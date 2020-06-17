At CMs meet with PM Modi, KCR requests lockdown rumours be put to end

india

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:54 IST

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to rumours about further extension of lockdown in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, KCR took part in the video-conference with the Prime Minister and sought clarity from the Centre on the subject.

“There have been rumours for quite some time that the Centre might re-impose lockdown in the country. People are speculating that an announcement could be made to this effect after the PM’s video conference with chief ministers of all the states. I have been telling people that the PM will not take a decision to reimpose lockdown without talking to all the CMs. It will be better if there is clarity from the Prime Minister in this regard,” KCR said.

An official statement from the chief minister’s office said Modi had made it clear that lockdown in the country was over and that a period of Unlock 1 was underway

“There will not be any lockdown in the country. The four phases of lockdown are over. The phase of Unlock 1 is going on now. We all should discuss what to do during the unlock 2.0,” the Prime Minister said.

The Telangana chief minister explained to the Prime Minister several measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus, adding that the Covid-19 situation was under control in the state.

“Death rate is also registering a low percentage. We are confident that with the efforts put in by both the Centre and states, we will have a decisive victory over Corona,” he said.

KCR explained that the Covid-19 positive cases were reported mostly in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts.

“We are also putting strong efforts in these areas to contain the spread. I am confident that within days the spread would be under control. Life is coming back to normal in Telangana,” he said.

Migrant workers and labourers from various states, said the CM, were getting ready to work in Telangana and the government was providing them work. Hamalis from Bihar are ready to come back to Telangana, the chief minister said.