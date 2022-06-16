Cong protest outside Hyderabad Raj Bhavan: Two-wheeler set afire, bus damaged

Congress workers in Telangana on Thursday protested outside Raj Bhavan in state capital Hyderabad, threw stones at a state-run bus and set a two-wheeler on fire to protest against the Union government over the questioning of its leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the party workers as they tried to cross barricades outside Raj Bhavan, raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre alleging a witch-hunt of the Congress leaders.

The “Chalo Raj Bhavan” protest was held in response to the party leadership’s directive to state units to intensify the agitation over ED questioning Rahul Gandhi. On Wednesday evening after questioning Gandhi for the third consecutive day, ED told Gandhi that he will have to appear again on Friday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The protest blocked traffic on the busy Raj Bhavan Road as the hundreds of Congress workers marched towards Raj Bhavan from Khairatabad, about half a kilometre away from the barricades set up outside the Raj Bhavan gate.

There was a scuffle between police personnel and the party workers when they tried to cross the barricades. Some party workers also fainted in the melee and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Several Congress leaders including Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP Renuka Chowdary, state unit’s working president T Jagga Reddy and former minister J Geetha Reddy, were taken into custody by the police.

Jagga Reddy blamed the police for the clash . “We only wanted to take out a rally and submit a memorandum to governor Tamilisai Soundararajan,” he told reporters later. “The police should be held responsible for the tense situation at Raj Bhavan.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON