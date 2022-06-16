Cong protest outside Hyderabad Raj Bhavan: Two-wheeler set afire, bus damaged
Congress workers in Telangana on Thursday protested outside Raj Bhavan in state capital Hyderabad, threw stones at a state-run bus and set a two-wheeler on fire to protest against the Union government over the questioning of its leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the party workers as they tried to cross barricades outside Raj Bhavan, raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre alleging a witch-hunt of the Congress leaders.
The “Chalo Raj Bhavan” protest was held in response to the party leadership’s directive to state units to intensify the agitation over ED questioning Rahul Gandhi. On Wednesday evening after questioning Gandhi for the third consecutive day, ED told Gandhi that he will have to appear again on Friday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.
The protest blocked traffic on the busy Raj Bhavan Road as the hundreds of Congress workers marched towards Raj Bhavan from Khairatabad, about half a kilometre away from the barricades set up outside the Raj Bhavan gate.
There was a scuffle between police personnel and the party workers when they tried to cross the barricades. Some party workers also fainted in the melee and were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Several Congress leaders including Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP Renuka Chowdary, state unit’s working president T Jagga Reddy and former minister J Geetha Reddy, were taken into custody by the police.
Jagga Reddy blamed the police for the clash . “We only wanted to take out a rally and submit a memorandum to governor Tamilisai Soundararajan,” he told reporters later. “The police should be held responsible for the tense situation at Raj Bhavan.”
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
