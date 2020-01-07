e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / India News / At JNU protest, Deepika Padukone shares stage with Kanhaiya Kumar

At JNU protest, Deepika Padukone shares stage with Kanhaiya Kumar

Deepika’s visit is the most high profile one to the university since the violence on Sunday The actor also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was seriously injured in the attack.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone shares stage with Kanhaiya Kumar(Vipin Kumar)
         

Actor Deepika Padukone showed up at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening to express solidarity with students protesting against the recent violence on the campus.

She stood quietly among students as former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar, in a defiant speech, said the students won’t be cowed down by the violence. The students were on protest near the Sabarmati hostel which was one of the six hostels that was attacked by masked men on Sunday night.

 

Deepika’s visit is the most high profile one to the university since the violence on Sunday drew widespread condemnation and sparked outrage across the country and prompted students at several universities in different cities to stage protests.

WATCH | Deepika Padukone visits JNU to support students protesting violence

The actor also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was seriously injured in Sunday’s attack.

 On Monday night, Bollywood celebrities such as directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha joined a protest at Mumbai’s Carter Road in Mumbai against the violence at the JNU.

 

JNU has been on the boil since Sunday when groups of masked miscreants intruded into the campus and assaulted students in Sabarmati hostel with sticks and metal rods. The students and ABVP members have been accusing each other for the violence. Police are investigating the matter.

Deepika has been in Delhi for the last two days to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak.

