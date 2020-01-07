At JNU protest, Deepika Padukone shares stage with Kanhaiya Kumar

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:50 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone showed up at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening to express solidarity with students protesting against the recent violence on the campus.

She stood quietly among students as former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar, in a defiant speech, said the students won’t be cowed down by the violence. The students were on protest near the Sabarmati hostel which was one of the six hostels that was attacked by masked men on Sunday night.

Thank you @deepikapadukone for standing up for students and youth against fascist bullies.



The times they are a changing!



Khan uncles, agar zameer zinda hai, to ab to kuch boldo @iamsrk, @aamir_khan, @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/E1nIdxLg1W — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) January 7, 2020

Deepika’s visit is the most high profile one to the university since the violence on Sunday drew widespread condemnation and sparked outrage across the country and prompted students at several universities in different cities to stage protests.

The actor also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was seriously injured in Sunday’s attack.

On Monday night, Bollywood celebrities such as directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha joined a protest at Mumbai’s Carter Road in Mumbai against the violence at the JNU.

JNU has been on the boil since Sunday when groups of masked miscreants intruded into the campus and assaulted students in Sabarmati hostel with sticks and metal rods. The students and ABVP members have been accusing each other for the violence. Police are investigating the matter.

Deepika has been in Delhi for the last two days to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak.