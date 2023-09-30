News / India News / At least 8 killed after tourist bus falls into gorge in Tamil Nadu's Marapalam

At least 8 killed after tourist bus falls into gorge in Tamil Nadu's Marapalam

ANI |
Sep 30, 2023 08:38 PM IST

The injured individuals have been transported to Coonoor government hospital for treatment.

At least eight people including three women were killed, while several others were seriously injured after a tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Tamil Nadu's Marapalam on Saturday evening, police said.

At least 25 tourists were reportedly injured in the accident on Saturday.(ANI)

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Zone, Saravana Sundar, while speaking to ANI, said, "Around eight people died, while a few were seriously injured in the accident. Further investigation is underway."

Palani Samy, Joint Director of Coonoor Government Hospital, also confirmed 8 deaths. "The deceased included three females and 5 males," he said.

At least 25 tourists were reportedly injured in the accident.

As per the police, the bus was on its way from Ooty to Mettupalaym in the Coimbatore district of the Southern state when the accident took place.

The injured had been rushed to Coonoor government hospital for treatment.

"55 people were in the bus. 35 people were injured and sent to Coonoor government hospital for treatment by ambulance," officials said.

During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the driver lost control over the wheels and ended up falling into a 100 ft-deep gorge at Marapalam near Coonoor, as per police.

