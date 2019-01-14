At Tejashwi, Akhilesh meeting today, mahagathbandan in UP, Bihar on table

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is expected to meet Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Singh Yadav later today in Lucknow to discuss the present political situation in the country, sources said.

The meeting is expected to take place after Tejashwi addresses a press conference.

While Akhilesh went on record on Sunday to say that the alliance has triggered unrest among BJP workers in UP, one of his own MLAs - Hariom Yadav - said the SP-BSP alliance will not work in Firozabad. “It would work only as long as the SP bows to Mayawati’s wishes,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Tejashwi met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati in Lucknow on Sunday to congratulate her on sealing an alliance with the SP. After meeting Mayawati, the younger son of RJD founder Lalu Prasad claimed that the BJP will be whitewashed in UP and Bihar

While the SP and the BSP have finalised their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the general elections, teething problems are dogging the mahagathbandan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar. Neither the SP nor the BSP is part of the Bihar grand alliance.

