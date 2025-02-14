Atishi claims ‘tussle’ within BJP over Delhi ministries, cites information from ‘sources’

Delhi's outgoing chief minister Atishi, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was voted out in the recently-held assembly election in the national capital, on Friday claimed leaders of the victorious Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were engaged in a ‘tussle’ over portfolio allocation. New Delhi: AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji assembly seat in a close contest with BJP's ex-Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, said she had information from ‘sources’ over what was happening in the saffron party.

“BJP leaders are engaged in a tussle over ministerial posts to exploit public funds,” Atishi said, according to news agency PTI.

Further, the AAP member claimed the BJP had ‘no intention’ of delivering on the promises from its manifesto for the people of Delhi.

"We have learned from our sources that the BJP is planning to blame the AAP for its failure to to fulfil promises. They will claim that the Delhi government has no money due to the previous AAP administration," the outgoing CM stated.

Highlighting the AAP regime's financial track record, Atishi mentioned that during its tenure, the Capital's Budget had increased from ₹31,000 crore in 2014-15 to ₹77,000 crore in 2024-25.

In the Delhi election, which was held on February 5 followed by the counting of votes on February 8, the BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member assembly, while the AAP tally was reduced to 22 (from 62 in 2020 and 67 in 2015).

On the other hand, the Congress drew a blank for a third successive assembly poll in the city-Union territory.