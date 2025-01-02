New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday felicitated the Paralympians for their achievements and said that students of government schools would draw inspiration from their journeys. Atishi felicitates Paralympians from Delhi, awards cash prizes

The Delhi government awarded cash prizes to five distinguished Indian Paralympians for their exceptional achievements. Sharad Kumar, a para high jumper, won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and was awarded ₹2.5 crore. Aman Sherawat, an Indian freestyle wrestler and the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal, secured a bronze at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, was received ₹1 crore.

Vikash Singh, a racewalker who earned a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships, received ₹10 lakh. Tulika Maan, an Indian judoka who claimed a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, also received ₹10 lakh. While, Amoj Jacob, an Indian sprinter, who won the gold medal in 400 metres event at the 2021 Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships, received ₹5 lakh. An athletics coach, Salaj Kumar Roy, was also presented ₹10 lakh.

Speaking at the event, Atishi said, "Today, as we felicitate the Paralympians, it felt like a great opportunity to invite students from Delhi government schools who aspire to become sportspersons so they can hear the stories of these Paralympians and draw motivation."

She added, "Students from Delhi government schools are preparing to participate in 10 Olympic games and bring pride to Delhi and the country."

Sharad Kumar shared his journey, saying, "My teacher guided me to become a sportsperson. People with disabilities often face criticism, but I was fortunate to have teachers who encouraged me to do my best in this field."

"I never thought I would one day be felicitated by the chief minister and receive a government job. I am truly glad and fortunate this happened to me," Kumar said.

Aman also reflected on his achievements, saying, "The Olympic medal I won is not solely my effort, it also reflects the support of the Delhi government and my coaches."

"When I was ten years old, I lost my parents. But I joined the Delhi Government Stadium and received support and care," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.