‘Attack on CJI not on personal level…’: BR Gavai's sister on 'shoe attack'

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai’s sister, Kirti Gavai, reacted to the shoe-hurling attempt targeting her brother, saying that the attack was not personal but an assault on the Constitution of India. Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who tried to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai on Monday, said he is ready to go to jail but refused to apologise for his actions. Kirti Gavai said that the attack was not personal but an assault on the Constitution of India. ((X/File Photo))

In a video statement, Kirti Gavai said, “Yesterday, in the Supreme Court, there was an attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The attack on the CJI inside the Supreme Court is not on a personal level. It is an attack on the Constitution.”

She added, “The Constitution is our topmost priority, and it is our responsibility to protect it. We must safeguard our Constitution not just for ourselves, but also for future generations. We have to give them a safe India.”

“I request that we ensure whatever we raise our voice for or whatever actions we take, we do so within the framework of the Constitution that Baba Saheb gave us,” she said.

Attack on CJI Gavai

As the attack led to condemnation from several political leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the Chief Justice of India and described Kishore’s actions as "reprehensible.”

The CJI, who remained calm throughout the incident, asked court officials and security personnel to “just ignore” the incident and allowed the lawyer to leave with a warning.

"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the CJI, seated alongside Justice K Vinod Chandran, told lawyers before continuing with the cases being mentioned.

As the lawyer was being taken away, he was heard shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).”

Kishore, a resident of Mayur Vihar, was questioned for three hours by the Delhi police inside the court premises. He was later released at 2 PM as no formal complaint was filed. The police also returned his shoes.

Speaking to ANI later, Kishore said he did not regret his actions. He added that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks when dismissing a plea seeking the restoration of the Lord Vishnu structure at the Javari temple in Khajuraho.