Australian tourist found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya, police say suicide

An Australian tourist allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in a forest in the Buddhist pilgrimage town of Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

Police said Heath John (33) had committed suicide. “It’s a case of suicide,” Gaya senior police superintendent Rajiv Kumar Mishra said, adding they have found a suicide note in which he had asked police to inform about his death to his sister in Australia.

“We have called his father on the number found on his suicide note and communicated to him about the death,” the SP said ruling out the possibility of murder.

Mishra said Heath had come to India in June on a two-day trip, but overstayed.

According to reports, Heath’s body was found by locals passing by the forest on Saturday morning.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 11:50 IST