Auto driver held for allegedly sexually assaulting 2-year old girl in Hyderabad

A two-year old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an auto driver at Dundigul in Hyderabad, police said Friday.

Thirty-three-year old Moinuddin was arrested after he took the child to an isolated place Thursday night and sexually assaulted her, police added.

Local people who spotted the driver moving around in a suspicious manner, caught him and handed him over to the police.

Cases under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) have been filed against him, Dundigal police inspector Shankaraiah said.

The girl was taken to a government hospital for medical examination and treatment.

CCTV footage from the area was being verified as part of the investigation, a police official said.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 20:20 IST