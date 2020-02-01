Awarded life term, murder convicts escape from court; 1 caught

india

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 17:54 IST

Two men convicted of dacoity and murder escaped from a court in Bihar’s Sasaram soon after they were handed life imprisonment on Friday, officials said.

However, one of them was arrested later.

Fast track court judge-2 Ravindra Mani Tripathy declared the quantum of punishment for Uma Shankar Sah and Siya Ram Sonar.

The residents of Hasan Bazar in Bhojpur district were facing trial in an 18-year-old dacoity and murder case filed in Nasariganj police station.

Soon after the punishment was announced, the judge retired in his chamber and jail staff got busy in preparing custody warrant for the convicts. Taking advantage of the situation, Sah and Sonar escaped from the spot.

Sonar was arrested with the help of litigants present on the campus but Sah managed to flee.

“We are conducting raids to arrest him,” said station house officer (SHO) Sasaram Town police station Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

It is the second such incident in a court in Sasaram in three months.

On November 5 last year, under trial Parshuram Singh of Gopi Bigaha escaped from the court after he was brought from a divisional jail.