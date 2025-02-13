Aware of China’s mega dam plan in upper reaches of Brahmaputra: Centre tells Parliament

India has taken cognisance of China’s announcement of a mega dam project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra for India) in the Tibet Autonomous region, the environment ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Union minister of state for forest, environment and climate change Kirti Vardhan Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha. (Sansad TV)

“The government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect the interests of the nation,” minister of state for environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said while responding to questions by Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev on whether the central government had started any evaluation of the transboundary environmental impact of the Brahmaputra dam project by China, particularly its effects on the biodiversity and ecosystems downstream in India.

Various issues relating to transborder rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalised expert level mechanism which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels.

“As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters of the transborder rivers, the government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas. The Cumulative Impact Assessment and Carrying Capacity Studies have also been undertaken on the major tributaries of the Brahamputra River in North-East India, so as to plan effective strategy to mitigate the possible ecological and socio-economic impacts of Hydro-electric Projects in the river basin,” Singh informed the Parliament.

In response to another question, Singh said public hydropower company NHPC Ltd is implementing the recommendations of the state committee on the Lower Subansiri Hydro-electric Project (LSHEP).

Assam MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan further asked whether the environment ministry had ignored the LSHEP recommendation regarding the safety and environment related issues connected with the hydroelectric power project, by when the LSHEP would be completed, and the estimated cost of the whole project along with the additional amount required due to cost escalation caused due to the delay of the project.

In response, Singh said that as per information received from NHPC, three units of 750 MW (3x250 MW) are scheduled for commissioning in May 2025 and five units of 1250 MW (5x250 MW) are scheduled for commissioning in May 2026. The revised cost estimate of the project is ₹26,075.54 crore, including cost escalation of ₹19,790.54 crore.

Several dams and hydropower projects in northeastern states are facing opposition mainly because of the likely environmental impacts due to climate change.

HT had reported on January 27 that an expert appraisal committee of the environment ministry had recommended an amendment in the conditions for environmental clearance for the Teesta Hydroelectric Project Stage-III (1200 MW) by Sikkim Urja Ltd, granting it the go-ahead to resume operations. The project in Mangan district was destroyed following a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023, which led to the washing away of the dam and flooding of the underground powerhouse leading to halting of project operations.