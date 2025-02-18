Ayodhya divided into six zones to handle surge in devotees due to Maha Kumbh

Ayodhya is witnessing a surge in the number of devotees visiting the holy city amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. Devotees, while visiting the Maha Kumbh, are also taking a tour of Ayodhya Ram Temple during their pilgrimage. A sea of devotees visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. (X/ANI)

Ayodhya is around 160 kilometres away from Prayagraj, the Maha Kumbh venue. Security has been enhanced in Ayodhya to ensure crowd management as more and more devotees come to the city. Visuals from Ayodhya show a sea of devotees making their way to the Ram Temple.

The city of Ayodhya has been divided into six zones and 11 sectors to ensure better management, said Ayodhya Superintendent of Police Madhuvan Kumar Singh according to an ANI report.

Security arrangements in Ayodhya

"The number of devotees is increasing day by day. Since the beginning of Maha Kumbh Mela, people who are going to take a bath in Kumbh Mela have come here to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji in Ayodhya Dham. Lakhs of devotees have been coming here since morning to take darshan and take a dip in the Sarayu river," Madhuvan Kumar Singh said.

Emphasizing security measures put in place to ensure that the devotees don’t face any difficulties, Madhuvan Kumar Singh said that cops have been deployed at various places and a route has been created especially for the devotees.

“From the point of view of security, the entire Ayodhya Dham has been divided into six zones and 11 sectors, and police duty has been imposed. There are various diversion points and static points where inspector, deputy inspector, constable and women police have been deployed. A route has been made for the devotees, and they are being given darshan by making a way to come on one side and go on the other side," he added.

To maintain a smooth flow of traffic, some parking points have been identified and routes have been diverted. Keeping in view the crowd, some holding areas have also been identified for better crowd management, the police officer informed.