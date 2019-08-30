e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Ayodhya Dispute: Sunni Waqf lawyer faces threat for representing Muslim side

The litigant, in his petition, stated that he had received a letter dated August 14, 2019, from Shanmugam threatening him for appearing for the Muslim parties.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:19 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Dr Rajjev Dhawan filed a contempt petition against a professor after he was threatened for representing the Muslim side in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid dispute.
Dr Rajjev Dhawan filed a contempt petition against a professor after he was threatened for representing the Muslim side in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid dispute. (HT FILE)
         

Sunni Central WAQF board lawyer, Dr Rajeev Dhavan, on Friday filed a contempt petition against one professor, N Shanmugam for allegedly threatening him for appearing for Muslim parties in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Dhavan has in his petition pleaded to the top court for initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Shanmugam for interfering with the court proceedings as he had written a threatening letter to him stating that he should not argue on behalf of the Muslim parties before the apex court.

The litigant, in his petition, stated that he had received a letter dated August 14, 2019, from Shanmugam threatening him for appearing for the Muslim parties.

Dhavan, through his Advocate-on-Record, Ejaz Maqbool, has submitted the petition to the top court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Shanmugam.

Around fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on 6 December 1992.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 21:19 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss