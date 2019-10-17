Ayodhya eyes a world record with over 5 lakh lamps in Diwali Deepotsav

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:00 IST

The Yogi Adityanath government is leaving nothing to chance for a ‘grander’ Deepotsav (festival of earthen lamps) celebration in Ayodhya on the Diwali eve on October 26. Among the attractions this time is an attempt to create a new world record by lighting over five lakh earthen lamps in the city. Emerging details of the mega event coincide with the Supreme Court completing the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute on Thursday

The district administration is aiming to break the last year’s record of 300,100 earthen lamps lit on the banks of the Saryu river by lighting 550,000 earthen lamps across the pilgrim town. A team from the Guinness Book of World Records will be present to document the feat.

Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said, “This year, diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit not only at Ram Ki Paidi (on the banks of the Saryu river), but across the city. We have made elaborate arrangements to make Deepotsav grander than last year.”

The three-day celebrations will start on October 24 and will include Ramlila performances by groups from Thailand, Nepal, Indonesia, Surinam and Mauritius.

While 400,000 earthen lamps will be lit at the banks of the river Saryu, another 150,000 will be illuminated at major religious places across the city. All government-run primary and higher secondary schools in Ayodhya will also be lit up with diyas, along with the police stations and outposts.

Local seers have been roped in to help light the lamps at hundreds of temples located in the town’s narrow lanes.

The Deepotsav event will start with a tableaux procession from Saket College to Ram Katha Park depicting Ram’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome actors portraying Ram and Sita at the main event at Ram Katha Park and rose petals will be showered from a helicopter.

Public broadcaster Doordarshan will broadcast Deepotsav live which could be seen on the large TV screens to be put up across the city.

Last year, Kim Jung-sook, the South Korean first lady, was the chief guest at Deepotsav.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 01:00 IST