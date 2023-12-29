Ayodhya international airport could be renamed after Valmiki

The newly constructed international airport in Ayodhya could be renamed after poet Valmiki —celebrated as the author of epic Ramayana— during Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the temple town, people aware of the matter said on Thursday. A view of Shri Ram International Airport ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, in Ayodhya (PTI)

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the airport, currently called the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, on Saturday. People aware the matter said that the airport might be renamed as “Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham.”

“The announcement might be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the airport on December 30,” said an official familiar with the matter on condition of anonymity.

According to an official statement, the interiors of the airport will reflect the local culture and carry murals depicting the life of Lord Ram.

“Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement