e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ayodhya authority rushes approvals for Ram temple plans, construction can start

Ayodhya authority rushes approvals for Ram temple plans, construction can start

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra submitted the layout of the Ram Mandir, and other related documents, to Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) for its approval on Saturday

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:31 IST
Pawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Neeraj Shukla, vice-chairman of ADA, said the estimated construction cost of the Ram temple (covered area) was estimated to be Rs 15 crore on the basis of the public work department’s (PWD) schedule.
Neeraj Shukla, vice-chairman of ADA, said the estimated construction cost of the Ram temple (covered area) was estimated to be Rs 15 crore on the basis of the public work department’s (PWD) schedule.
         

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Wednesday approved two layouts for Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya after fixing a fee of Rs 2.11 crore payable by the Ram temple trust, officials said. One layout is for the entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus (open area) and the other is for the proposed Ram temple (covered area).

The approval paves the way for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to start construction work of the temple. The trust had filed its request for approvals on Saturday.

Ram Temple Plan
  • COVERED AREA
  • 3.67% of total campus
  • GROUND FLOOR
  • Temple: 2,628.50 sq metre
  • Corridor: 7,343.50 sq metre
  • Total : 9,972 sq metre
  • FIRST FLOOR
  • Temple: 1,850.70 sq metre
  • SECOND FLOOR
  • Temple: 1,056.60 sq metre
  • Total covered area: 12,879 sq metre
  • FEE TO BE PAID
  • Development charge: Rs 1,79,45,477
  • Approval fee: Rs 1,50,000
  • Construction approval fee: Rs 84,400
  • Inspection fee: Rs 29,73,307
  • TOTAL: Rs 2,11,33,184

The first layout pertains to an area of 2,74,110 sq metre (approximately 67.33 acre) of the entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus and the second layout is of 12,879 sq metre for the Ram temple, which will be the focal point of the campus.

Neeraj Shukla, vice-chairman of ADA, had to convene a board meeting to approve the layouts. The vice-chairman himself has the authority to approve layouts only up to 25 acres. For any construction above this 25-acre limit, the vice-chairman has to convene a board meeting.

“The estimated construction cost of the Ram temple (covered area) was calculated on the basis of the public work department’s (PWD) schedule. It came to approximately Rs 15 crore. On this cost, the labour cess was fixed,” said Shukla.

Divisional commissioner MP Agarwal, who is also chairman of ADA, presided over the board meeting.

The board also charged a labour cess of Rs 15.36 lakh. The trust will have to deposit the fee in ADA’s Punjab National Bank account, Ayodhya.

FEE TO BE PAID
  • Development charge: Rs 1,79,45,477
  • Approval fee: Rs 1,50,000
  • Construction approval fee: Rs 84,400
  • Inspection fee: Rs 29,73,307
  • TOTAL: Rs 2,11,33,184

“After depositing the fee, the trust will start construction work of the Ram temple,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust.

Also Read: Double the size, 5 domes and 3 years to build: Here’s how Ram temple will look

Larsen and Toubro, the country’s leading construction company, has been engaged for carrying out the Ram temple work in Ayodhya. The Ram temple construction committee, which is a body of the trust, will supervise the construction work.

Nripendra Misra, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, is chairman of the construction committee.

Central Building Research Institute- Roorkee and Indian Institute of Technology-Madras have assisted Larsen and Toubro in testing the soil of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

tags
top news
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In