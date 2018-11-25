Ayodhya set to host VHP’s mega rally in push for Ram temple

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to witness the biggest congregation of Hindus on Sunday for the VHP’s Dharma Sabha since December 6, 1992, when Kar Sevaks had razed the Babri Mosque.

Thousands of Hindu religious figures and their followers have descended on the city to crusade for the construction of a Ram temple on the ruins of a disputed 16th century mosque, as the authorities threw a tight security ring around the tense but calm holy city to deter troublemakers.

VHP supporters gathered for the rally which will be held at the Bade Bhakt Mahal ground near Ram ghat. The meeting will start around 12 noon but the main speakers are likely to address the gathering between 2pm and 4pm. A senior functionary of the RSS might also attend the rally and address the gathering.

International vice-president of the VHP, Champat Rai has said that no politician will be allowed to share the main stage with seers and address the rally.

Prominent seers likely to attend the VHP’s event are Jagat Guru Ramanandacharya, Swami Hansdevacharya from Haridwar, Rambhadracharya from Chitrakoot, Rameshwar Das Vaishnav from Rishikesh and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas among others.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will also offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid campus along with his wife Rashmi and son Aditya. Shiv Sainiks are also expected to offer prayers at the makeshift temple.

A large contingent of police force has been deployed in Ayodhya. Several companies of the para-military force have also been rushed from the state capital as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday night, additional security force was deployed in areas having mixed population of Hindus and Muslims and in predominantly Muslim areas like Tedi Bazar and Kajiana areas.

In a bid to ensure success of the Dharma Sabha, senior RSS functionaries are camping at Karsevakpuram for the past 15 days.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 08:15 IST