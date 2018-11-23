No politician will be allowed on main stage, rules VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders on Thursday made it clear that no politician will be allowed to share the main stage with prominent saints at the Dharma Sabha in Ayodhya on November 25. Over one lakh people are expected to attend the sabha (rally).

For the past several days rumours were rife in Ayodhya about politicians sharing the main stage with saints at the rally.

“Only saints will be allowed to come on the main stage at the Dharma Sabha. No politician will be allowed there,” said VHP international vice president Champat Rai.

“It is a good decision that no politician will be allowed to share the stage with saints at the rally. This is not a political event,” said Mahant Kanahiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj.

The BJP and the RSS are extending all possible support to the VHP to ensure success of the sabha.

The VHP’s stand has made it clear that local BJP MP Lallu Singh and Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and other prominent BJP leaders of the state are not going to find space on the main stage at the sabha.

Prominent saints likely to attend the VHP’s event are Jagat Guru Ramanandacharya, Swami Hansdevacharya from Haridwar, Rambhadracharya from Chitrakoot, Rameshwar Das Vaishnav from Rishikesh and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas among others.

Champat Rai is camping in Ayodhya at the Karsevakpuram to supervise preparations for the sabha.

“More than one lakh people will assemble in Ayodhya for the ‘Dharam Sabha’. This rally will send a message to the Centre that now Hindus want ordinance or law in Parliament for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” added Rai.

The VHP has planned similar rallies in Nagpur and Bengaluru on the same day (November 25) and rally in New Delhi on December 9.

Ayodhya administration is, meanwhile, gearing up for the biggest congregation of Hindus after the December 6, 1992 ‘kar seva’ in which the disputed structure was razed by a mob.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 09:56 IST