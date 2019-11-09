‘Golden Day for judiciary’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address to nation

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday evening after the Supreme Court earlier in the day delivered a historic verdict on the decades-long Ayodhya dispute. The verdict was preceded by appeals for calm by top religious and political leaders and a nationwide security alert to prevent any attempt by miscreants to inflame tempers in a case that has been followed closely by both the Hindu and Muslim community.

The Supreme Court on Saturday said that a temple would be built at the 2.77-acre piece of land in Ayodhya and ordered the government to give Muslim parties an alternative 5-acre plot in a prominent place.

A day before the five-judge Constitution Bench decided to open the top court on a Saturday, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had summoned top officials of Uttar Pradesh to reassure himself that the administration was prepared to deal with any fallout of the verdict. Security had also been upgraded at the residence of the five judges hearing the case.

1.“The Supreme Court verdict has brought in a new dawn, now future generations will build a new India.”

2. “Today is the day to forget any bitterness one may have; there is no place for fear, bitterness and negativity in new India. We must ensure sabka saath, sabka niwas.”

3. “On November 9, years ago, the Berlin Wall had fallen and today two nations came together to inaugurate the Kartarpur corrdior. The historic verdict on the Ayodhya dispute was also delivered on this day.”

4. “It is a Golden Day for the Indian judiciary. The Supreme Court has shown strong will power and has given all parties concerned a patient hearing.”

5. “The CJI and the legal system are worthy of praise. It was an unanimous judgement.”

6. “Each section of the society has welcomed the verdict and that reflects India’s ancient traditions of amity and harmony. India’s mantra of unity in diversity was also visible in its totality.”

7. “The whole country wanted that the Ayodhya case should be heard daily, which happened and today a verdict has been delivered. This case which has been going on for decades has concluded finally.”