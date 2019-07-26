Azam Khan’s remarks over LS chair spark uproar

The Lok Sabha erupted on Thursday over remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Rama Devi, who was briefly presiding over the House during the debate on the triple talaq bill.

Participating in the debate, Khan, who represents Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, made statements that was termed as sexist, improper and unparliamentary by several members from the treasury benches. Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Arjun Ram Meghwal, who were furious over Khan’s comments, urged the Chair to demand an apology from him.

When Rama Devi asked Khan to apologise, he said he had meant no disrespect. He had long been in politics, he said, and was ready to immediately resign if any remark he made was found to be objectionable.

At this point, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav rose to defend Khan, saying he did not intend to malign the chair, leading to further uproar from the treasury benches.

By this time, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had returned to take over the proceedings.

The comments, and most of the exchange, between Khan and other members, were later expunged from the proceedings of the House.

The speaker said maintaining the dignity of the House was the responsibility of all members. “A party may have more numbers, but the House runs on consensus... members want remarks to be expunged. But we should not make statements that have to be expunged. When people hear such statements, they form an opinion about MPs,” he said.

Azam Khan walked out of the House saying he was feeling insulted.

Both the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) slammed Khan for his comments on Twitter and called for strict action against him.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 03:11 IST