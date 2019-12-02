Azamgarh shocker: ‘Deviant’ arrested for rapes, murders

india

Azamgarh police arrested on Monday a 28-year-old man, Nazirudeen, for a horrific triple-murder and double -rape in the Uttar Pradesh town on the intervening night of November 24 and 25.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Azamgarh, Triveni Singh, described Nazirudeen as a “psychopathic sexual offender”, and a “deviant”.

The incident came to light on the morning of November 25, when the bodies of a couple and their 4-month-old infant son were found in a house in the Mubarakpur police limits. Two other injured children, a nine-year-old girl and a five-year-old son, were also found in the house. The incident created panic in the area.

Singh said the police zeroed in on the accused after analysing mobile tower data and his phone’s location at the time of the incident.

A background check revealed that he was a “sex maniac”, the SSP said.

“His wife had left his home because of his deviant behaviour just a few weeks ago. After that, he reportedly loitered around the village in search of a prey. He often visited prostitutes, some of whom had banned his entry because of his abnormal sexual behaviour,” he added.

“This [phone] data as well as [the] history of his behaviour towards women helped us in cracking the case.”

Singh said the accused confessed during interrogation that he first conducted a dry run. “Once he determined that the woman’s house was located in a place from where screams would not be heard by other residents of the village, he decided to commit the crime. He scaled the boundary wall of the house after midnight and instantly attacked the woman’s husband with a stone, expecting him to pose the maximum resistance. He then hit the woman and her daughter when they tried to raise an alarm. After that he attacked the other two children,” said the SSP.

He said the man and the baby died immediately, while the woman died after some hours.

Nazirudeen then raped and sodomised the 30-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter.

The couple’s daughter and the son are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Azamgarh and are in a stable condition, said the police.

Singh said, “The accused raped and sodomised the woman and her daughter at least twice during his three-hour stay at their house. Nazirudeen targeted the family because he was obsessed with the woman. During the assault, he even consumed virility pills that he purchased from a medical shop in a nearby town.”

Sharing further details about the deviant behaviour displayed by the accused, the SSP said: “Nazirudeen told us during interrogation that he made videos of the entire crime on his mobile phone, which he also showed to a woman in his own family. The crime was executed in the most gruesome manner with no display of mercy or human dignity.”

He said the police were carefully collecting all forensic, electronic and physical evidence to nail him down in the court. “The testimonies of the two child survivors will be crucial in getting him convicted and punished. We will surely place the trial on fast track at the court to get the accused convicted and awarded capital punishment for the gruesome crime,” said the SSP.

The SSP said that the police initially registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, sections 376 (rape) and 376-A (inflicting injury during rape that causes death or the victim to be in a persistent vegetative state) were also added, he said. “Besides, Section 5/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act 2012 (for aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child) has also been slapped on the accused.”