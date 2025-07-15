B Saroja Devi: Veteran actor who was an iconic face in cinema landscape of the country

B Saroja Devi, one of the most iconic faces of Indian cinema across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies, died in Bengaluru on Monday at the age of 87. She had been suffering from age-related health issues. Born on January 7, 1938 in Bengaluru, B Saroja Devi was awarded Padma Shri in 1967 and Padma Bhushan in 1992 (HT photo)

Often remembered as the “first female superstar” of Kannada films, Saroja Devi began her acting journey at the age of 17 with Mahakavi Kalidasa in 1955. Over the next seven decades, she appeared in more than 200 films and left a mark on audiences across the country.

Born on January 7, 1938 in Bengaluru, she was awarded Padma Shri in 1967 and Padma Bhushan in 1992. She also received the Kalaimamani award, the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award, and the NTR National Award in both 2001 and 2009. In 2008, the Government of India honoured her with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 60th Independence Day celebrations.

Her Kannada roles in Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, Mallammana Pavada, Kasturi Nivasa, Naagakannike and Bettada Hoovu earned her widespread acclaim. She was popularly called Abhinaya Saraswathi, or Goddess of Acting, for her expressive style.

A memorable line she delivered in Kittur Chennamma — “Nimage yaake kodabeku naavu kappa” — translated as “Why should we pay you a tribute” became a fixture in school stage performances across Karnataka, with many students dressing as Rani Chennamma, a popular freedom fighter, to recite it.

Her onscreen pairing with MG Ramachandran (MGR) in Tamil cinema became a sensation. The two worked together in 26 consecutive hits between 1958 and 1966, including Nadodi Mannan, Thirudathe, Thaai Sollai Thattadhe, Enga Veetu Pillai and Anbe Vaa. After these successes, Saroja Devi was seen as a top star in the Tamil industry and, for a time, considered too expensive for Kannada filmmakers.

Her work in Telugu films began with Panduranga Mahatyam in 1957. She went on to star in films such as Jagadeka Veeruni Katha, Seetharama Kalyana, Shakuntala, Pramilaanjaneyam, Rahasyam alongside ANR, and Daagudu Moothalu with NT Rama Rao. Many of these were based on mythology or folklore.

In Hindi, she acted in films like Paigham, Preet Na Jaane Reet, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Opera House and Sasural. Her ability to move between languages and film cultures set her apart, and she later returned to Kannada cinema to take on supporting and character roles. Her last screen appearance was in the 2019 film Natasaarvabhowma.

Condoling her death, chief minister Siddaramaiah said in a post on X: “The news of the passing of veteran Kannada actress B Saroja Devi is deeply saddening. Known as Abhinaya Saraswathi Goddess of Acting she acted in nearly 200 films across Kannada Tamil Telugu and Hindi cinema. The very mention of Saroja Devi brings to mind her graceful performances in films like Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana and Anna Thangi. Through films of refined taste she entertained cinephiles for several decades. Her passing marks a tremendous loss for Indian cinema. I pray that her soul rests in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her grieving family and fans.”

Actor Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, “An era gold golden cinema comes to an end. Saroja Devi amma was the greatest of all times. No other female actor in south has ever enjoyed the name and fame as her. Such a lovable adorable soul she was. Had a great rapport with her. My trip to Bengaluru was incomplete without meeting her. And whenever in Chennai, she would call. Will miss her immensely. Rest in peace Amma. Om Shanti.”