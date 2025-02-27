‘Bad impact’: ITBP rejects staffer's gender change request, citing medical wing’s concerns

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has instructed its field units not to entertain requests from personnel seeking permission for gender change procedures, citing concerns from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) medical wing that such procedures could have a “negative impact” on the psychology of the personnel. ITBP instructs field units to reject gender change requests, citing psychological concerns from CAPFs medical wing. (Representative picture)(PTI File)

An order was issued by the force headquarters two days ago after a woman personnel sought permission to undergo such a procedure, PTI quoted official sources as saying.

Considering the request thoughtfully, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) approached the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for guidance, as there are no existing rules on gender change in the central service conduct guidelines or the ITBP Act.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the ITBP that it had reviewed the issue in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Since there was no existing policy on gender change, the force was instructed to consult the medical directorate of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and then make a policy decision, PTI further quoted sources saying.

The medical establishment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) communicated to the ITBP that the general view is that gender change should not be allowed within the force, citing concerns over its potential negative impact on the psychology and behaviour of personnel.

“Further, the required physical parameters are different for males and females for enrollment in the force. Therefore, these parameters will not be met after sex change,” the medical wing opined.

Hence, it concluded, that gender change is “not recommended” in this case.

Citing these proceedings, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has informed all its field units that future cases related to gender change should be handled in accordance with this opinion.

Officials in the security sector pointed out that the matter requires further discussions and, at present, forces like the ITBP are not equipped to accommodate such requests.

Recruitment rules outline the physical and mental eligibility criteria for male and female personnel. These were formulated based on the current duty requirements and challenges, a senior officer of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) said.

Allowing changes in physical attributes after personnel have been hired would require extensive deliberation and the development of a comprehensive policy, another CAPF officer added.

A few years ago, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allowed a female personnel to be recognised as a male jawan after undergoing sex change surgery.