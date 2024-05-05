Bad weather affects last day campaign for Phase 3 polling in Assam

Inclement weather affected the last day of campaigning by political parties for the third phase of polling in Assam on Sunday. Voting will take place in four Lok Saha seats in the state—Guwahati, Dhubri, Kokrajhar and Barpeta--on Tuesday. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a roadshow ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Kamrup on Sunday. (ANI)

Several parts of Assam witnessed rain and heavy winds on Sunday. According to the Guwahati meteorological office, most parts of the state are expected to witness light to moderate rain, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds for five days beginning Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had to cancel a public meeting at Mancachar in Dhubri seat as his helicopter failed to take off from Guwahati. The CM took part in a motorcycle rally in Guwahati in the morning and ended his campaign with a road show in Sualkuchi, which is part of Barpeta seat.

Of the four seats, the BJP is contesting from Guwahati, while its ruling partner, Asom Gana Parishad, is contesting the Barpeta and Dhubri seats. Another ruling partner, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is contesting the Kokrajhar seat.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Campaigning for remaining 7 Lok Sabha seats ends

“Today’s showers are a sign of blessing from heaven. On the polling day, I urge you all to come out in large numbers even if there’s rain, storm or sunshine and vote for the AGP candidate from Barpeta,” Sarma said at a road show at Sualkuchi.

In 2019, the BJP’s Queen Oja had won Guwahati, the Congress’s Abdul Khaleque had bagged Barpeta, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal had won from Dhubri for a third term and Independent Naba Sarania won from Kokrajhar for the second time.

“This time the Congress will form government at Centre. I have been hearing rumours that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is looking at rejoining our party, once that happens. But I want to make it clear that the Congress will not allow him into our party,” said Congress working committee member Ajoy Kumar in Guwahati on Sunday during an interaction with journalists.

Forty-seven candidates are in the fray in the four seats to go to polls on Tuesday. In Guwahati, of the 8 candidates, the main contest is between BJP’s Bijuli Kalita Medhi and the Congress’s Mira Borthakur Goswami.

In Barpeta, among the 14 candidates in fray, a triangular contest is taking place among the Congress’s Deep Bayan, the AGP’s Phani Bhushan Choudhury and the CPI(M)’s Manoranjan Talukdar.

Dhubri, which has 13 candidates, is also witnessing a triangular contest among the AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal, the Congress’ Rakibul Hussain and AGP candidate Jabed Islam. In Kokrajhar, of the 12 candidates in fray, the main contest is expected between the UPPL’s Joyanta Basumatary and the Bodoland Peoples Front’s Khampa Borgoyari.

Voting for 10 of the state’s 14 seats took place in the first two phases on April 19 and 26.