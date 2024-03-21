Badaun murders: 'Don't kill 2nd accused in encounter,' urges father of deceased minors

Vinod Kumar, the father of the Badaun double murder victims, has urged the Uttar Pradesh Police to not kill the second accused in an encounter. He wants that the accused, Javed, who was arrested on Thursday, should be questioned to ascertain if his children were killed as part of a conspiracy. Father of the Budaun Double Murder victims being consoled by police official, in Budaun on Wednesday. (ANI)

“Javed must be questioned so that we know why they did this. If he is killed in an encounter, the secret will never come out. Others may be involved too. We need to know if my children were killed as part of a conspiracy. They would have killed others in the family too,” said Vinod, the father of the boys, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“I want a full investigation into this. What was the reason behind the murder of my children? I appeal to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that we know what happened,” he added.

On Tuesday, three children of Vinod- Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8) and Yuvraj (10) were allegedly attacked with a knife. In the gruesome attack, Ayush and Ahaan died, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital, according to the police. One of the accused, Sajid, was killed in an encounter with the police. The second accused, Javed had been absconding since the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Javed on Thursday after he surrendered at the Satellite Police outpost of Baradari Police Station of Bareilly.

“Javed, the brother of main accused Sajid, was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district. He is being brought to the district for further questioning,” said Badaun senior Superintendent of police Alok Priyadarshi.

What the victims' family has alleged in FIR

As per the FIR in the Badaun double murder case, the deceased's father Vinod Kumar, has alleged that Sajid and his brother Javed reached their house around 7pm. Sajid allegedly told Vinod's wife that he needed ₹5,000 to pay the hospital for the delivery of his child, reported news agency PTI.

When Vinod's wife went inside the house to get the money, Sajid allegedly went to the rooftop of the house. Moments later, Javed also reached the rooftop and they called Ayush and Ahaan, according to the complaint. The accused then attacked the minors with a sharp knife. The accused also attacked Vinod's third son, Yuvraj who had gone upstairs to fetch some water. However, he managed to escape with minor injuries.