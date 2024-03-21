Police fan out in tense Badaun, but motive for killings unclear

More than 24 hours after the sensational murders of two minor brothers in Budaun in Uttar Pradesh, police on Wednesday were yet to establish a clear motive for what they suspected could be a hate crime, even as officers fanned out across the district to snuff out communal tensions. Police in Budaun on Wednesday. (PTI)

Investigators, so far, have no clarity on what drove Mohd Sajid, who ran a barber shop across the victims’ house and was, in fact, on good terms with the family, to brutally attack Ayush and Aahan, aged 13 and six, with a knife. The FIR registered in the case said Sajid, 27, entered the house on the false pretext of seeking ₹5,000 to treat his pregnant wife.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sajid was killed in a police encounter three hours later, when he was reportedly trying to flee. His brother Mohd Javed, also allegedly involved in the crime, was at large.

Speaking to the media, Budaun superintendent of police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi said that while police had not found any reason to believe that there was an old enmity or dispute between the accused and the victims’ family, the way in which the crime was committed hinted that it could be a hate crime.

“Some people are also talking about occult practices, but we have, so far, not found that to be the case,” he said.

Read more: ISIS India head among two arrested in Assam, to be handed over to NIA: Police

The SP said efforts were underway to arrest Javed as he could shed some light on the motive for the killings. He said the minor brothers’ father, Vinod Kumar Singh, had mentioned in his complaint that Sajid told his wife Sangeeta that he had “completed his work” after slitting the throats of the two children. “Sajid and his brother Javed ran a barber shop across the victims’ house in Baba Colony of the city, and knew the family,” he added.

The suspects’ father, Babu, and uncle, Kayamuddin, meanwhile, have been taken into police custody for questioning. Heavy police deployment is in place across the city to avoid a flare-up of communal tensions. The SP added that a mob vandalised and set the barber’s shop afire. Protesting locals blocked the Moradabad highway for some time. The victims’ bodies were taken for a postmortem examination in police presence.

Read more: India’s probe finds rogue R&AW agents involved in Pannun murder plot: Report

In the FIR, Singh mentioned that Sajid, attacked the two children after taking them to the third floor of the house. The children were playing, while their mother was preparing tea in the kitchen. Sajid also tried to kill Piyush (9), Vinod’s second son, but he managed to escape and alerted his mother and grandmother, who were on the ground floor, the SP said, narrating the sequence of the events mentioned in the FIR.

He said Piyush suffered injuries in one of his hands when he was attacked. Vinod, a contractor, was not in the house at the time of the incident. The incident took place around 7.30pm on Tuesday and the accused was gunned down in retaliatory firing by police around 10.30pm.

The FIR stated that people gathered outside the house after hearing the screams of the mother and saw Sajid coming down with a sharp-edged weapon in his hands and bloodstains all over his clothes. Vinod said Sajid tried to attack his wife and mother, but locals rescued the women. At this time, Javed was present outside the house and disappeared shortly thereafter.

Another police official privy to the investigation said Sajid’s wife Sana denied that she was pregnant and had any knowledge of the incident. She reportedly told police that she had been at her parents’ house for the past 15 days. The official added that this meant Sajid scripted a story of his wife’s pregnancy to enter the victims’ house and had planned to commit the crime. He said Sajid married Sana six years ago and had no kids with her. The official said the two brothers had been running the shop for 10 years.

Read more: Sadhguru ‘overwhelmed’ getting PM Modi's recovery wish after brain surgery

Meanwhile, Budaun district magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar ordered a magisterial inquiry into Sajid’s death in a police encounter. He also ordered that the inquiry be completed and its findings and recommendations submitted within 15 days. Some locals claimed that Sajid was, in fact, caught by the crowd gathered outside the victims’ house and handed over to police, who staged an “encounter”.