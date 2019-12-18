e-paper
Home / India News / Baghel defends performance amid BJP flak

Baghel defends performance amid BJP flak

india Updated: Dec 18, 2019
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
RAIPUR: After registering an impressive victory in the state elections last December, the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh completed a year in office on Tuesday. The focus of the government has primarily been on matters related to farmers and tribals, and local issues.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says the Congress did not meet several promises made in its election manifesto. The main issue, which is being prominently raised by the BJP, is the price of paddy procurement by the state government.

“The Congress promised to procure paddy at the rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal, but now the government is procuring it at Rs 1,835. They have ditched the farmers and people, in general, are feeling helpless now,” Raman Singh, a former state CM, said in November.

But Baghel blamed the BJP-led central government for not listening to the requests of the Congress government.

“Despite repeated requests, the Centre was not ready to cooperate with the government for procuring paddy at the rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal. We bowed down to satisfy the ego of the Centre and decided to purchase paddy at the rate fixed by the Union government from December 1,” Baghel said. He added that his government is still committed to providing Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy to farmers.

“On the issue of paddy, the Congress government is little perplexed...but I believe that they will come out with a solution... Secondly, they have returned the land of tribals in Bastar and are working extensively on health in the tribal-dominated areas,” said Ashok Tomar, a political commentator based in Raipur.

On Tuesday, Baghel said his government has scripted success and is working for sustainable growth in all sectors.

“...When the entire nation is in the grip of economic recession, the Chhattisgarhi model of socio-economic-rural development is working as there’s a constant and never-ending wave of growth in all sectors,” Baghel said on completing one year in office.

Amit Jogi, president of Chhattisgarh Janta Congress, alleged that Baghel is misleading the people on all issues.

“Baghel promised liquor ban but nothing was done till now… Secondly, they have only waived short-term loans of the farmers, which is less than 25% of the total loans of the state...thirdly, he is framing charges against his opponents illegally,” alleged Jogi.

