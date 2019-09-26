Bail plea rejected, Shivakumar to move high court

india

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The court said the investigation in the case was still in the initial stage.

Rejecting the bail plea, special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said, “In course of arguments, the ED has produced documents, like the list of 317 bank accounts and other documents of properties, which show that the investigation is at the crucial stage of examining the documents and their nexus with the assets of the applicant/accused.”

Shivakumar’s counsel Mayank Jain said, “We are not satisfied with today’s judgment and we would challenge it in the Delhi High Court,” Jain said.

The court said the apprehension of the accused tampering with the evidence could also not be ruled out.

