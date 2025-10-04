Bal Thackeray death row: Uddhav’s aide to sue Ramdas Kadam after Shiv Sena leader triggered political storm

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Anil Parab on Saturday said he will file a defamation case against Ramdas Kadam of the Shiv Sena for making “fake allegations” related to the death of party founder Bal Thackeray. He further said any money awarded from the case will be donated to farmers affected by floods. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI file)

Anil Parab also demanded that Ramdas Kadam undergo a narco test and sought an inquiry into the 1993 case involving the death of Kadam’s wife, which he claimed was “mysteriously closed".

Kadam, a former state minister now with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had triggered a political storm at the party’s Dussehra rally on Thursday by claiming that Bal Thackeray’s body was kept at Matoshree, the Thackeray residence in Bandra, for two days before his death was announced in November 2012.

He further alleged that Uddhav Thackeray took Bal Thackeray’s fingerprints after his death and called for a narco test on both himself and Uddhav “to bring out the truth.”

Responding to the allegations, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Kadam’s remarks amounted to a betrayal of Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy. “Making such statements is an insult to the late Shiv Sena founder,” Raut said.

Backing Kadam, Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said there was “substance” in the claims and alleged that preparations for Bal Thackeray’s last rites had begun two days before his death was formally declared.

BJP leader Nitesh Rane, son of former chief minister Narayan Rane, also supported Kadam and alleged that Uddhav Thackeray did not allow his father to meet the ailing Sena patriarch in his final days.

“Someone was supposed to come from Switzerland, and the death declaration was made after some papers were signed,” Rane claimed.

Uddhav Thackeray should speak up and clarify whether Kadam or he were lying, Nitesh Rane demanded, adding "The longer he stay quiets, the more he will be certifying our information."

Speaking to a regional news channel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Social justice minister Shirsat maintained allegations made by Kadam were not false.

"But we don't want to speak much on it as it will give pain to the soul of Bal Thackeray," Shirsat said.

"I was at Matoshree. Former MP Vinayak Raut (then in united Shiv Sena) had started the preparations two days before. The (Mumbai) police commissioner asked about what had happened. After this, then Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote removed the (funeral) arrangements made by Raut. I am taking names here," said the social justice minister.

"Allegations made by Kadam were not false. Everyone knows the truth. We don't want more discussion over the issue. Kadam spoke so I am speaking now. We will not speak more than this because we don't want to give pain to the soul of Bal Thackeray," Shirsat noted.