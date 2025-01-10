Bandh in Hubballi-Dharwad, Bidar against Shah’s remarks

Hubballi-Dharwad and Bidar towns witnessed a peaceful bandh on Thursday condemning Union home minister Amit Shah’s alleged derogatory remarks about BR Ambedkar. Various Dalit factions, block Congress, BSP, RPI, and progressive organisations participated in the protest, with leaders claiming the bandh received widespread support. Members of Dalit organisations stage an agitation amid the Hubballi-Dharwad 'bandh' called by them, in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about BR Ambedkar, in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Thursday (PTI)

Congress legislator Prasad Abbayya, leading a protest at Rani Channamma Circle, said the bandh a success. “The closure of Hubballi-Dharwad towns reflects the people’s anger towards minister Shah and their respect for Ambedkar,” he said.

As a mark of protest, the activists from various Dalit groups shut down all commercial establishments in both towns. According to people familiar with the matter, some of the protesters allegedly deflated tyres of vehicles seen operating during the bandh and even burned tyres at the Channamma Circle.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner N. Shashikumar reported that 2,000 police personnel, including Home Guards, were deployed to ensure law and order. “Protesters cooperated with the police by adhering to guidelines set before permission for the bandh was granted,” he said.

Police erected barricades around Channamma Circle to prevent protesters from gathering. Despite these measures, protests spread across commercial areas. Businesses remained closed, and educational institutions were declared closed for the day. The North-West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKSRTC) and East-West NWLSRTC suspended bus services, and rickshaws and other public transport stayed off the roads.

Defending the decision to suspend bus services, transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said it was necessary to protect public property and lives. “The buses were kept off the roads to prevent damage amid public anger towards Minister Shah,” he said.

Education minister Madhu Bangarappa justified the closure of schools, citing safety concerns. “Declaring a holiday was the best decision to prevent children from being caught in potential unrest. The success of the bandh shows that students would have faced difficulties commuting to and from school,” Bangarappa remarked.

In Dharwad, protesters burned an effigy of Minister Shah at Jubilee Circle, but Shashikumar confirmed that the bandh remained peaceful. “Apart from the effigy burning, no untoward incidents were reported in Dharwad,” he added.

In Bidar and its taluk headquarters, commercial establishments were shut down, with Dalit youths holding blue flags and moving through the streets on bikes and cars to ensure compliance. Political parties like the BSP and RPI, along with progressive organizations, supported the bandh.

Bidar SP Pradeep Gunti said: “A significant number of police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.”

Gurunath Ullikashi, a leader of the Dalit organisations that spearheaded the bandh, said: “Over 102 Dalit and progressive associations participated in the peaceful bandh observed from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday. Union Minister Shah must be removed from his post for his insulting remarks about Ambedkar. This unprecedented unity of over 100 organisations will persist in seeking justice against such insults,” Ullikashi asserted.

Meanwhile, Belagavi city BJP block president Hanumant Kongali said that the bandh was successful as it was sponsored by the Congress government. “The government took off the public and private transportation from the roads and declared holiday for the educational institutions,” he said.