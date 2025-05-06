Bandh over Suhas Shetty murder case, J&K attack in Chikkamagaluru

A bandh called by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the murder of right-wing activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, received a partial response. The bandh called by VHP and Bajrang Dal received partial response in Chikkamagaluru district. While shops and businesses in the city remained mostly closed, public transport services operated with reduced frequency. (HT photo)

To maintain law and order, the district administration imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Chikkamagaluru city, prohibiting unlawful gatherings. A senior police officer said that no untoward incidents were reported during the bandh. “The bandh was partial, and the situation remained peaceful across the district,” the officer said, adding that around 20 right-wing activists were detained as a precautionary measure and released later.

Several commercial areas in Chikkamagaluru city, including MG Road, Market Road, and IG Road, remained shut, with shop owners voluntarily downing shutters. However, normal life continued in other parts of the district, with towns like Kaduru, Ajjampura, and Tarikere reporting no disruption to commercial activity.

While shops and businesses in the city remained largely closed, public transport services, including buses and autorickshaws, operated with reduced frequency. Government offices and educational institutions continued functioning without any reported disruptions.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said cases were filed in Kadri and Bantwal police stations after VHP south region leader Sharan Pumpwel, Bajrang Dal leader Bharath Kumdelu, and SDPI leader Riyaz Kadambu reportedly received life threats on social media.

“The cases are being investigated seriously. We have increased vigilance around the concerned leaders,” Agarwal added.