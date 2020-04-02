e-paper
Bank Holidays in April 2020: Banks shut on 14 days this month

Bank Holidays in April 2020: Banks shut on 14 days this month

There is some respite in the offing, however, for bank staff as Indian banks will remain shut for 14 days in April 2020 due to various scheduled bank holidays.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
During these bank holidays, ATMs too may not always disburse cash. So, people should ideally keep some cash at home for emergency needs.
During these bank holidays, ATMs too may not always disburse cash. So, people should ideally keep some cash at home for emergency needs.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)
         

Banking being part of the essential services category, staff of various banks both state-run and private ones have been working amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

There is some respite in the offing, however, for bank staff as Indian banks will remain shut for 14 days in April 2020 due to various scheduled bank holidays. So, one would be well advised to maintain necessary cash reserve at home and complete other banking needs on time to meet utility payments.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website — rbi.org.in — Indian banks will remain closed for 14 days. These 14 days of bank holidays in April 2020 include various festival holidays in Indian states.

During these bank holidays, ATMs too may not always disburse cash. So, people should ideally keep some cash at home for emergency needs. Citizens should also keep track of their bank accounts via netbanking for various ECS payments.

Here is the full list of Bank Holidays in April 2020:

1st April — Annual closing of banks

2nd April — Ram Navami

6th April — Mahavir Jayanti

10th April — Good Friday

11th April — Second Saturday

13th April — Bihu /Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi

14th April — Ambedkar Jayanti/Bengali New Year’s Day/Tamil New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Vishu

15th April — Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day

20th April — Garia Puja

25th April —Parshuram Jayanti

Besides these 10 holidays, there will be 4 Sundays, which will be regular weekly offs for banking staff.

