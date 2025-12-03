When will banks remain closed in December 2025? Check full list of public and state-wise holiday dates

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar highlights several national holidays and state-specific closures in December 2025. Apart from Christmas and New Year’s Eve, there are mandatory weekly off days on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with the Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays in December.

The central bank’s calendar for the fiscal year 2025 reveals that there will be 18 bank holidays in December this year. It highlights that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks “will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays”.

As holiday dates vary depending on the state or region, it is always vital to check with the bank or local authorities for the latest update. While the nationwide schedule offers a baseline, the state-specific lists are vital for branch-level planning.

Bank holidays in December 2025

Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Wednesday)- December 3 (Panaji)

Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma (Friday)- December 12 (Shillong)

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Thursday)- December 18 (Shillong)

Goa Liberation Day (Friday)- December 19 (Panaji)

Losoong / Namsoong (Saturday)- December 20 (Gangtok)

Losoong / Namsoong (Monday)- December 22 (Gangtok)

Christmas Eve (Wednesday)- December 24 (Aizwal, Kohima and Shillong)

Christmas (Thursday)- December 25 (Nationwide)

Christmas Celebration (Friday)- December 26 (Aizwal, Kohima and Shillong)

Christmas (Saturday)- December 27 (Kohima)

Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah (Tuesday)- December 30 (Shillong)

New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa (Wednesday)- December 31 (Aizawl and Imphal)

Impact of bank holidays

While the banks will remain closed on specific dates, customers can continue to avail essential financial services through digital and self-service platforms. Also, customers must remember that it is absolutely crucial to check with your bank for the specific holiday hours and accordingly plan your financial activities, as it could impact important commercial work.

FAQs

How many bank holidays are there in December this year?

In total, there are 18 bank holidays in December 2025.

Will banks remain open on December 25?

No, banks are scheduled to remain closed nationwide on December 25.