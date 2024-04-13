Bansuri Swaraj on how she got her name: ‘My mother used to say…’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj has said that her mother, former external affairs minister and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj, was a devotee of lord Krishna and her father wanted to name her on a musical instrument, thus she got the name 'Bansuri' (flute, a musical instrument being played by lord Krishna). Bansuri Swaraj,BJP party candidate from New Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections(Hindustan Times)

The BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in an interview to news agency PTI said that her mother was a 'Krishna upasika' and used to say that Bansuri is among the favorites of Krishna.

"My mother was a 'Krishna upasika' and used to say that 'Bansuri' is Lord Krishna's favourite thing. My father wanted my name to be on some musical instrument and this is how I got my name," she said.

The BJP leader further said that she doesn't know how to play a flute but can sing a bit. "As far as me playing flute (Bansuri) is concerned, no... I have never tried it, but I do sing a bit," she said.

Who is Bansuri Swaraj?

1. Born to BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal, Bansuri is an advocate of the Supreme Court of India, who studied Law at Oxford University.

2. Before Law, she studied English literature at the University of Warwick, England.

3. She was the additional advocate general for Haryana and has been in her private practice since 2007.

4. In 2023, Bansuri was appointed as the co-convener of the legal cell of the BJP in Delhi.

5. Bansuri's name was on the top of the list prepared by the election committee of Delhi BJP. She has been named as a BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency current MP and union minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

