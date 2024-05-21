Pune Porsche crash: Bar owners, father of accused minor arrested

The father of the 17-year-old boy involved in the car crash that killed two people in Pune on Sunday has been arrested, apart from the owners of the two bars where the minor consumed alcohol and a member of the restaurant staff, police officials said on Tuesday. The Porsche was running without a license plate. (PTI)

The arrest of the boy’s father, one of Pune’s most prominent builders from Sambhajinagar, came after a 24-hour-long chase during which he made several efforts to evade arrest including sending a car to Mumbai to mislead the police, officials said.

“The builder after changing few locations went to Kolhapur, and then moved to Samhajinagar while at the same time tried to send another car in Mumbai’s direction to mislead the police,” Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. He was eventually traced to Sambhajinagar with the help of technical surveillance, Kumar said.

Early on Sunday morning, the minor, who was reportedly inebriated, was driving a Porsche and knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.

The Porsche, bought by the builder in March this year, was running without a license plate as he had not yet paid the ₹44 lakh road tax on the car and the minor was driving without a driver’s licence.

The builder has been booked under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act for failing to carry out his duties as a guardian. In addition, he has also been booked under sections 3 ,5, 199 (a) of the Motor Vehicles Act, officials said.

The three others arrested are Pralhad Bhutada, owner of the restaurant called Cosie where the minor and his friends first had drinks, the restaurant manager Sachin Katkar, and Sandip Sangale, owner of Blak Club where the group went for a second round of drinks. They have been remanded to police custody until May 24.

“The CCTV footage from the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that he was driving under influence. We will be submitting all these facts to the court,” Kumar said.

The case and the subsequent bail granted to the minor under provisions of the JJ Act have drawn criticism. Under the bail conditions, the minor is required to work with Yerwada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on the accident.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and state home minister Devendra Fadnavis reached the commissionerate where he held a meeting with top police officers to discuss the investigation.

Fadnavis blamed the Juvenile Justice Board for their “lenient outlook” in the “face of two people’s deaths and which has caused outrage”. He added that the Pune Police had already moved an application calling the crime heinous, and seeking that the minor be tried as an adult.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar questioned the Pune police’s conduct and demanded a judicial inquiry into the accident. “How did the minor accused get access to alcohol… How did an unregistered car ply on Pune’s roads...Why did it take so long to arrest the father of the minor,” he said on X.