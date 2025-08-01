'Baseless, irresponsible': Poll body dismisses Rahul Gandhi's voter theft allegations

The Election Commission of India on Friday responded to the 'voter theft' accusations levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the poll body "ignores such baseless allegations". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Opposition has "open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft".(File/PTI)

Amid escalating tensions over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Gandhi claimed that an independent probe by the Opposition has revealed that the ECI is allegedly involved in a massive "vote theft" to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"We have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft. Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha told reporters outside the Parliament.

Though he did not name specific individuals, Rahul Gandhi warned those within the Commission and said, "You are working against India, and this is no less than treason. We will find you wherever you are, even if you are retired."

The poll body in a stark response to the Congress leader's remarks said, "Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations being made on a daily basis and despite threats being given daily, asks all election officials to ignore such irresponsible statements while working impartially and transparently."

Additionally, Gandhi also said that the Opposition's suspicion grew after the results of the Madhya Pradesh and Lok Sabha elections. "Those only deepened after the Maharashtra Assembly polls — especially when we saw that 1 crore new voters had suddenly been added to the final voter list. That’s when we realised the Election Commission wouldn't act. So, we launched our own six-month investigation," he added.

Rahul Gandhi said that what their probe allegedly uncovered was nothing "short of an atom bomb", adding that "once it explodes, the Election Commission will have no place to hide".

Row over Bihar SIR

Controversy over the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar has been ongoing since the poll body announced its decision to undertake the process.

Members of the opposing INDIA bloc parties have been condemning the exercise as an "attack on democracy", demanding that the SIR be stopped. They have also been demanding a special discussion on the Bihar SIR in the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

In a meeting on Thursday, the INDIA bloc members decided to further intensify their protests against the ongoing exercise in Bihar, both inside and outside the Parliament.