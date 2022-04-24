‘Basic pillars of Indian democracy,' tweets PM Modi on National Panchayati Raj Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day. Taking to Twitter to extend wishes, the Prime Minister said panchayats (village bodies) are the 'pillars of Indian democracy' and “key to building a self-reliant India”. "Wishing you all a very Happy National Panchayati Raj Day. Panchayats are the basic pillars of Indian democracy, whose strength lies in the prosperity of the new India," PM Modi said. "Let us take a pledge to further empower our panchayats in building a self-reliant India," he added.

आप सभी को राष्ट्रीय पंचायती राज दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। पंचायतें भारतीय लोकतंत्र का आधारस्तंभ हैं, जिनकी मजबूती में ही नए भारत की समृद्धि निहित है। आइए, आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण में अपनी पंचायतों को और अधिक सशक्त करने का संकल्प लें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2022

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh marked the first National Panchayati Raj Day on 24 April 2010, stressing that the decentralisation of power to the grassroots, the institutionalization of Panchayati Raj, and the active participation of locals, contribute to the overall growth of the country. It is celebrated annually on April 24 by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj as on this day in 1993 the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992 ,came into force.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to extend wishes on the day. "It was the dream of Mahatma Gandhi that the country's villages should become strong. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made that dream come true by bringing the Panchayati Raj system," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot renewed his government's commitment to strengthen the panchayati Raj institutions so that "people at grassroots are empowered." He said it "is the true essence of democracy. Panchayati Raj lies at the core of our democratic polity."

On National Panchayati Raj Day, we renew our commitment to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions so that people at grassroots are empowered, which is the true essence of democracy. Panchayati Raj lies at the core of our democratic polity it needs to be strengthened even more. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 24, 2022

"Salute and celebrate the efforts of all those working to strengthen our Panchayati Raj institutions, further development at the grassroots and fulfil aspirations of rural India," tweeted union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan.

Greetings to all on #NationalPanchayatiRajDay.



Salute and celebrate the efforts of all those working to strengthen our Panchayati Raj institutions, further development at the grassroots and fulfil aspirations of rural India.

This year, PM Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir's Palli village to mark the celebration. This is his first visit to the state since Article 370 was scrapped.

