'International conspiracy': Bar Association writes to Amit Shah for 360-degree probe into BBC's Modi series

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Sunday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking a 360-degree probe into the “international conspiracy angle” in BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes hours after law minister Kiren Rijiju termed the BBC two-part documentary – 'India: The Modi Question' – to be part of a ‘malicious campaign’ launched within as well as outside the country.

In a letter to the home minister, listing four major points, AIBA chairman and senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala pointed out that the association considered the timing of the documentary, its contents and its promotion as “dangerous”.

Read more | List of tweets on BBC documentary blocked by govt surfaces; Opposition defiant

This documentary should neither be seen as a one-off adverse media report or brushed aside as a superficial and half-baked attempt to undermine the stature of the prime minister in his individual capacity, the AIBA said, adding that “invisible hands” behind the film and the minds that stitched together “an imaginary tale with discredited and rejected evidence” should be identified and held.

‘Colonial mindset’

The letter listed reasons like India's ability to withstand the Covid wave, its stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, ascendance to G20 leadership, as well as the country's ability to nullify the effects of a global recession to be against the liking of some nations “that still cling to their colonial mindset”.

India is already the fastest growing large economy in the world, and in another five years, it will reach the envious position of the third largest economy in the world – behind only the United States and China. This achievement under the able leadership of Narendra Modi too has riled many nations, AIBA said in the letter.

The BBC documentary has come under the scanner of the Indian government for its criticism against PM Modi. The external affairs ministry condemned the documentary as spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called it a ‘propaganda piece’.

Meanwhile, a group of 302 prominent individuals, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans, also signed a statement condemning the BBC documentary for displaying ‘unrelenting prejudice’ toward India and its leader.

The Centre has ordered YouTube to take down any video copies of the documentary and blocked all tweets about the film that the administration believes poses a threat to the sovereignty of the country, its relationships with other nations, and public order, people aware of the matter said.

The BBC documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the western state.

(With ANI inputs)