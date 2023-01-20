Home / India News / 'BBC documentary timing is sinister when India heads G20': UK's Lord Rami Ranger writes to broadcaster

'BBC documentary timing is sinister when India heads G20': UK's Lord Rami Ranger writes to broadcaster

india news
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 09:37 PM IST

Lord Rami Ranger has told BBC head that the one-sided documentary hitting at PM Narendra Modi comes at a time when India is President of G 20 and in midst of a free trade agreement between India and the UK.

BBC's documentary on PM Modi is at the centre of a controversy. (ANI/PIB)
BBC's documentary on PM Modi is at the centre of a controversy. (ANI/PIB)
ByShishir Gupta

Lord Rami Ranger, a member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, wrote to the BBC strongly condemning the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the timing of the documentary is sinister when India and the UK are working for a free trade agreement, India has assumed the presidency of G20 and the UK has an Indian-origin prime minister.

Urging the broadcaster to stop screening the second part of the documentary, Rami Ranger wrote the 2nd part would exasperate the "already tense situation" between British Hindus and Muslims in many of UK cities. "The timing of this documentary is sinister; when India assumed the Presidency of G20, we have our first Prime Minister of Indian origin in No.10 and we are working for the UK-India free trade agreement," he said asking the broadcaster whether BBC's "Pakistani-origin staff were behind this nonsense".

Lord Rami Ranger wrote a letter to BBC director general Tim Davie.
Lord Rami Ranger wrote a letter to BBC director general Tim Davie.
Lord Rami Ranger questioned whether BBC's Pakistan-origin staff were behind the documentary.
Lord Rami Ranger questioned whether BBC's Pakistan-origin staff were behind the documentary.

The documentary insults the democratically elected prime minister, the Judiciary and also Parliament, he wrote in a letter addressed to Tim Davie, director general of BBC.

"I am appalled by the documentary," Rami Ranger wrote accusing the producer of the document of showing a lack of vision, common sense and judgement.

"I condemn violence and loss of life wherever it takes place, and I equally condemn those stirring up religious hatred in the United Kingdon by bringing up the politics of the subcontinent to the United Kingdom," he wrote.

"The BBC documentary has opened old wounds by creating hatred between British Hindus and Muslims by attempting to paint India as an intolerant nation where Muslims are persecuted. If this had been the case, the Muslims would have left India by now. On the contrary, the Muslim population of India is now more than Pakistan's..." he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Topics
bbc narendra modi
bbc narendra modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out