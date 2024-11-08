BDA razes 200 illegal houses in Ashraya Nagar demolition drive

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) razed around 200 allegedly illegal houses in Ashraya Nagar, near Goraguntepalya. Many of the structures, which had been occupied for decades, were torn down as part of the BDA’s ongoing effort to clear encroachments. The sudden demolition has left several residents expressing anger and distress over the authorities’ handling of the situation. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) razed around 200 allegedly illegal houses in Ashraya Nagar, near Goraguntepalya (File photo)

“We received orders to clear the encroached area from the BDA Commissioner on Wednesday,” said Ravi Kumar, executive engineer of the BDA’s North Division. “Complaints were made about encroachments on BDA property in Survey Number 79 in Peenya village, some of which have been in place for decades.”

Kumar explained that many residents had set up small industries on the BDA land, which is located near the Peenya industrial area.

“We had orally informed the residents to vacate the land, but they did not comply. After providing adequate time for them to remove their belongings, and with police security in place, we proceeded with the demolition.”

This action is the latest in a series of such operations by the BDA. Just last week, the authority demolished more than 40 shops in Chandra Layout near Nagarabavi in a similar early morning operation. In that case, BDA cleared a disputed land parcel measuring 9 acres and 13 guntas—valued at approximately ₹500 crore—which had been designated as BDA property after a prolonged legal battle.

Residents in Ashraya Nagar, many of whom have lived in the area for decades, expressed their anger over the abrupt nature of the demolition. They claimed that they had not been given any notice.

“If we had been informed even two days earlier, we could have moved our belongings,” said Ponnamma, a resident of one of the destroyed houses. “But the officials came without a warning and demolished everything.”