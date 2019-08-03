UK issues advisory, warns citizens in J-K to be ‘vigilant’

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:33 IST

Britain’s Foreign Office has revised its travel advisory to India in light of the security-related developments in Jammu and Kashmir, advising Britons in the state to remain vigilant.

Noting the cancellation of Amarnath Yatra and New Delhi’s advice to tourists in the state, the revised advisory says the British high commission is monitoring the situation and asks Britons in the state to follow the advice of local authorities.

The advisory updated on a regular basis for the benefit of Britons visiting India is against all travel to the immediate vicinity of the border with Pakistan, other than at Wagah; and Jammu and Kashmir, except for travel within the city of Jammu, travel by air to the city of Jammu and travel within the region of Ladakh.

The ‘no-travel’ advice also includes the tourist destinations of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, and advises against all but essential travel to the city of Srinagar and between the cities of Jammu and Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Listing recent terror attacks in the state, the advisory says foreigners remain vulnerable in rural districts and outside the main population centres and tourist areas.

“There is a risk of unpredictable violence, including bombings, grenade attacks, shootings and kidnapping. The long-standing policy of the British Government is not to make substantive concessions to hostage takers”, it adds.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 19:56 IST