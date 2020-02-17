Bear kills 2, injures two others in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 14:35 IST

Two cattle grazers were killed and two others injured after they were attacked by a bear in Odgi forest range of Surajpur district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

“Four persons from Dharseri village had gone to graze cattle in a jungle patch nearby when the incident took place,” Ram Sai Paikra, a police official said.

Paikra said the bear, who was hiding in bushes nearby, attacked the four men late on Saturday. Villagers rushed to their rescue after they heard their screams but could not save them.

The forest department has provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to the family members of dead men.

In 2016, two villagers were killed and five others, including three policemen, sustained injuries when a bear attacked them in Baikunthpur forest range in tribal-dominated Koriya district of the state.