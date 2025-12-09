Belgium top court rejects fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's appeal against extradition

The Belgium Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's appeal against extradition, sources said. Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is the main accused in a Rs-13,000 crore PNB scam. ( Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

Choksi had moved a plea before the country's top court against the extradition ordered by the Antwerp court of appeals last month on the basis of a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Choksi, who is lodged in a prison in Antwerp since his arrest in April, moved the Belgium Court of Cassation (equivalent of India's Supreme Court) on October 30.

Henri Vanderlinden, advocate general at Brussels, confirmed to HT in an email on Tuesday that - “The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal (of Choksi). So, the decision of the Court of Appeal stands.”

While ordering his extradition, the Antwerp court of appeals had ruled that Choksi is neither the subject of a "political trial" nor does he run the risk of torture or denial of justice in India, dismissing the fugitive's argument that he was kidnapped in Antigua and Barbuda at the behest of Indian authorities in May 2021.

It said in its judgment that the two arrest warrants issued by Indian courts, on May 23, 2018, and June 15, 2021, based on CBI requests, were "enforceable" on the charges pertaining to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, fraud, embezzlement and criminal misconduct.

The court said these offences are punishable with a minimum prison sentence of one year in both India and Belgium (principle of reciprocity).

The 65-year-old fugitive diamantaire was arrested by Antwerp police on April 11, based on an extradition request sent by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and has been lodged in prison since then.