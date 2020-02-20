Bengal board examinee makes TikTok video of English question paper, arrested

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 02:52 IST

A day after the Bengal state secondary board examination’s Bengali first language question paper was leaked on social media, a 17-year-old examinee in Malda district got arrested on Wednesday for making a TikTok video of the English second language paper.

The video has a Hindi movie song playing in the background. The lyrics talk of tough questions that a student cannot understand and even curses the person who set the questions.

It was uploaded about 30 minutes after the exam began. Police reached the exam centre by tracking a serial number printed on the question paper. The boy reportedly made a confession.

More than 0.8 million students took the English second language test.

The boy will be produced before the district’s juvenile justice court on Thursday. He allegedly hid a smartphone in his clothes despite a ban on the use of smartphones and smart-watches by both teachers and examinees.

The Madhyamik examination began on Tuesday amid tight security in view of question paper leaks in 2019 that led to five arrests.

The government suspended internet services for three and a half hours in about 50 community blocks in nine districts, including Malda, to stop such leaks. Providers of both mobile and broadband internet services were asked to suspend operations from 11.30 am to 3 pm on all days when exams will be held. The exams will end on February 27.

Incidentally, Malda’s Ratua community block, from where the boy uploaded the video, was not covered by the restriction.

Officer-in-charge of Ratua police station, Kunal Das, said, “We received a written complaint from the school authorities. We have arrested the student.”

“The state government will take strong action is someone tries to leak question papers. This is being done to embarrass the government,” education minister Partha Chatterjee said after Wednesday’s arrest.

Police, however, could not trace the person who leaked the Bengali paper on Tuesday.

Though Malda district education department officials said they may bar the student from appearing in rest of the exams, Kasturi Chatterjee, member of the district’s juvenile justice board said, “We usually take a compassionate view in cases where juveniles are not involved in serious crimes.”

Internet service has been restricted in Malda, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, Alipurduar and West Burdwan districts.

In all 10,15,888 students are appearing for Madhyamik exams this year. The number has gone down by 33,000 since 2019. In 2019, the state criminal investigation department probed the leaks.