e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Bengal govt traces passengers who travelled with Coronavirus-hit Kerala student

Bengal govt traces passengers who travelled with Coronavirus-hit Kerala student

Three of the co-passengers are still in West Bengal, while one has gone to Delhi. Three others have flown back to China, said a top official of the health department. At least seven passengers on the flight in which the Thrissur woman was flying, hail from Bengal. The rest are from other states.

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
HT had earlier reported that the West Bengal government had initiated a search to track down the co-passengers of the Coronavirus-affected Kerala student who arrived at the NSCBI airport in Kolkata from China. (Image used for representation).
HT had earlier reported that the West Bengal government had initiated a search to track down the co-passengers of the Coronavirus-affected Kerala student who arrived at the NSCBI airport in Kolkata from China. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The West Bengal government has managed to trace all seven co-passengers, hailing from Bengal, who travelled on the same flight in which the Coronavirus-affected Kerala student arrived at the NSCBI airport in Kolkata on January 23 in a flight from China.

Three of the co-passengers are still in West Bengal, while one has gone to Delhi. Three others have flown back to China, said a top official of the health department. At least seven passengers on the flight in which the Thrissur woman was flying, hail from Bengal. The rest are from other states.

“Till Saturday the mobile phones of some of the co-passengers were switched off and we could contact only two. We have managed to contact all of them on Sunday. They have been asked to stay at home. We have also asked them to contact us if they show any symptoms such as fever and respiratory problems,” said Ajoy Chakraborty, director of health services in West Bengal.

HT had earlier reported that the West Bengal government had initiated a search to track down the co-passengers of the Coronavirus-affected Kerala student who arrived at the NSCBI airport in Kolkata from China.

“Initially we got information that six were from Bengal. But later we came to know that another co-passenger who also hails from Bengal has gone to Delhi. We are keeping track. The union health ministry has also been informed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state health department and the Border Security Force have started screening people entering India through the three entry points along the Indo-Bangla border in south Bengal.

These three points are Hili in Dakshin (South) Dinajpur, Petrapole in North 24 Parganas and Gede in Nadia.

The state health department had last month initiated similar measures in Mirik, Pashupati market and Panitanki village along the India-Nepal border. Nepal confirmed its first case of Coronavirus a week ago.

tags
top news
Another firing incident reported at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi
Another firing incident reported at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news