Bengal govt traces passengers who travelled with Coronavirus-hit Kerala student

india

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:45 IST

The West Bengal government has managed to trace all seven co-passengers, hailing from Bengal, who travelled on the same flight in which the Coronavirus-affected Kerala student arrived at the NSCBI airport in Kolkata on January 23 in a flight from China.

Three of the co-passengers are still in West Bengal, while one has gone to Delhi. Three others have flown back to China, said a top official of the health department. At least seven passengers on the flight in which the Thrissur woman was flying, hail from Bengal. The rest are from other states.

“Till Saturday the mobile phones of some of the co-passengers were switched off and we could contact only two. We have managed to contact all of them on Sunday. They have been asked to stay at home. We have also asked them to contact us if they show any symptoms such as fever and respiratory problems,” said Ajoy Chakraborty, director of health services in West Bengal.

HT had earlier reported that the West Bengal government had initiated a search to track down the co-passengers of the Coronavirus-affected Kerala student who arrived at the NSCBI airport in Kolkata from China.

“Initially we got information that six were from Bengal. But later we came to know that another co-passenger who also hails from Bengal has gone to Delhi. We are keeping track. The union health ministry has also been informed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state health department and the Border Security Force have started screening people entering India through the three entry points along the Indo-Bangla border in south Bengal.

These three points are Hili in Dakshin (South) Dinajpur, Petrapole in North 24 Parganas and Gede in Nadia.

The state health department had last month initiated similar measures in Mirik, Pashupati market and Panitanki village along the India-Nepal border. Nepal confirmed its first case of Coronavirus a week ago.