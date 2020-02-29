e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Bengal Guv Dhankhar asks govt cost of anti-CAA advertisement, calls it illegal

Bengal Guv Dhankhar asks govt cost of anti-CAA advertisement, calls it illegal

The letter, however, specifically asked the government to state the “names and details of the officials who are seen in the advertisements”.

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sent the letter to the government three days before he addressed the state assembly on the opening day of the budget session.
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sent the letter to the government three days before he addressed the state assembly on the opening day of the budget session.(SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
         

Raj Bhawan on Saturday afternoon released a letter that the special secretary to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote to the Trinamool Congress government on February 4, wanting to know how much money was spent on advertisements against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and who had ordered the campaign.

The advertisement which said, “No CAA” and “No NRC” (National Register of Citizens) and featured chief minister Mamata Banerjee appeared on television and other mediums in December and January.

The letter, however, specifically asked the government to state the “names and details of the officials who are seen in the advertisements”.

“The advertisement is a political agenda of the ruling party in the state and violation of law,” the governor’s special secretary, Kumarjib Chakraborty, wrote, quoting Dhankhar. The letter was addressed to the principal secretary of the information and cultural affairs department, Vivek Kumar.

“A large number of people have raised an alarm at such misuse of public money for furthering the political strategy of the ruling party and sought intervention of the governor,” said Chakraborty.

The advertisements were stopped by a stay order from the Calcutta high court, the letter said.

A senior Raj Bhawan official, who did not wish to be identified, said no reply from the government was received till Saturday evening.

Vivek Kumar was not available for comment. Trinamool Congress ministers refused to comment.

Incidentally, the letter was sent to the government three days before Dhankhar addressed the state assembly on the opening day of the budget session.

There were differences between Dhankhar and the government over the speech that the government had prepared for his address. Although Dhankhar initially indicated that he might add some points that he wanted to mention, he read out the prepared speech.

tags
top news
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news