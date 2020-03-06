e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Bengal ITI teacher commits suicide over frequent salary cuts

Bengal ITI teacher commits suicide over frequent salary cuts

Colleagues of Biswas have alleged that he was depressed over the frequent slashing of his salary by ITI Principal Ranbir Singh over minor pretexts.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 12:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jalpaiguri
A Bengal teacher committed suicide over non-payment of dues.
A Bengal teacher committed suicide over non-payment of dues. (HT Archive)
         

A part-time teacher of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district is suspected to have committed suicide allegedly due to frequent salary cuts, police said on Friday.

Twenty eight-year-old Abhrajyoti Biswas, a resident of Siliguri, was found hanging in one of the rooms of the ITI on Thursday, a police officer said.

Colleagues of Biswas have alleged that he was depressed over the frequent slashing of his salary by ITI Principal Ranbir Singh over minor pretexts, he said.

The ITI teachers staged a demonstration inside the principal’s office after the body of Biswas was found and have decided to boycott classes on Friday in protest against their colleague’s death, sources said.

The deceased’s colleagues have claimed that to avoid salary cut, despite suffering from typhoid, Biswas had recently attended work for several days carrying bottles of saline injected to his arm, the officer said.

One of his colleagues, Subhashree Moitra, said that a day before his death, Biswas had expressed to her about his difficulties in running a family comprising an aged mother and a brother with what remains of his meagre salary after frequent cuts, the officer said.

In the suicide note he left behind for his mother, Biswas wrote that he has no debts, he added.

tags
top news
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Yes Bank resolution will be done swiftly, 30 days is outer limit: RBI Governor
Yes Bank resolution will be done swiftly, 30 days is outer limit: RBI Governor
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
The 7 strains of coronavirus and unknowns of Covid-19
The 7 strains of coronavirus and unknowns of Covid-19
CBI takes over probe in Rs 4,100 crore PF scam at UP Power Corp
CBI takes over probe in Rs 4,100 crore PF scam at UP Power Corp
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news