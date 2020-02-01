e-paper
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days

According to the police, the condition of the body seemed to suggest the woman had died a few days back due to indisposition.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 09:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
The neighbours became suspicious on not seeing the woman for three days and questioned her husband on Thursday before going to his house.
The neighbours became suspicious on not seeing the woman for three days and questioned her husband on Thursday before going to his house.(iStockphoto)
         

A man lived with the corpse of his wife for three days in West Bengal’s Nadia district before neighbours went to his house and found her decomposed body, police said on Friday.

The starling incident in Chakdah came to light on Thursday after the recovery of the body of the woman -- Bharati Chanda -- who was in her 50s and suffering from liver ailments.

According to the police, the condition of the body seemed to suggest the woman had died a few days back due to indisposition.

The neighbours said the last time they saw Bharati was on Monday.

They became suspicious on not seeing her for three days and questioned her husband Bacchhu Chanda on Thursday before going to his house.

Police said Bacchhu’s mental condition was being reviewed.

Similar incidents had been earlier reported from Kolkata also.

Earlier this month, police had found the semi-decomposed body of an elderly man from a house at Behala in the city’s southern outskirts where his son was living with the corpse for five days.

In June 2015, a middle aged man -- Partha Dey -- was found living with the skeletons of his elder sister and two pet dogs for six months in south Kolkata’s Robinson Street.

