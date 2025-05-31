Bengal man kills sister-in-law, carries severed head to police station

A man was arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday after he was reportedly found walking around holding a severed head of a woman, officials said. The man, identified as Bimal Mondal, was apprehended in Bharatgarh in the district's Basanti area.(Image for representation.)

According to the police, the man, identified as Bimal Mondal, was apprehended in Bharatgarh in the district's Basanti area on suspicion of killing his sister-in-law, Nita Mondal on Friday night, PTI news agency reported.

The police were informed about the incident after locals saw the man carrying the severed head of his sister-in-law and walking around in the locality.

"During the investigation, it was found that the accused man and his sister-in-law started a fight while both were at a ground in the locality. Suddenly, the accused took out a chopper and started hitting the woman. During that assault, he severed her head," an unidentified police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The accused then took the severed head and the chopper and started walking through the streets in the locality, the officer said, adding that a few videographed him walking with the severed head.

The police official further said that the accused himself walked into the police station, holding the severed head and the weapon he used in the murder.

"We got calls from locals, but the accused himself came to the police station holding the severed head and the weapon he used to kill the woman," he said.

The police have sent the body of the woman for post-mortem and have also seized the weapon from the accused. Police said that the accused and the victim had been fighting over a property-related issue, reported PTI.

-Inputs from PTI